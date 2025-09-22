Earthquake Brace + Bolt Grant Program Opens Again for 2025 Applications Grant Program Expands to Rentals

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, CA – August 20, 2025 – The California Residential Mitigation Program (CRMP) announced today its second Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB) grant registration period for 2025, running from August 20 through October 1. For the first time, this open registration expands eligibility to include non-primary residential properties, giving landlords and other property owners the opportunity to apply for seismic retrofit grants to strengthen wood-framed, homes built before 1980 with raised foundations against earthquake damage.

Following the successful registration of nearly 19,000 homeowners during the January registration period, CRMP is initiating a second registration phase. With more than 1,100 eligible ZIP Codes across the state – including 303 added earlier this year – qualified homeowners can apply for grants of up to $3,000 to help cover the cost of bolting houses to their foundations and bracing crawl space walls. These seismic retrofit upgrades help to reduce earthquake damage and provide more resilient housing in high-risk areas.

More than $20 million in grant funding will be available to help offset the cost of seismic retrofits. Since the 2013 EBB program launch, more than 32,500 California homeowners have received grant assistance for strengthening their homes against earthquake damage. The EBB grant program is administered by CRMP, a Joint Powers Authority between the California Earthquake Authority (CEA) and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

“Offering a second registration period this year is a valuable opportunity in helping us meet the strong demand we’ve seen for earthquake retrofit assistance,” said Janiele Maffei, Chief Mitigation Officer, California Earthquake Authority. “By opening eligibility to include non-owner-occupied residential properties, we are helping ensure more of California’s older homes, including rentals, can be strengthened against earthquake damage. Retrofitting is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of severe damage in a major quake, protecting both residents and the communities they call home.”

Income-eligible homeowners may also qualify for supplemental grants. Up to $7,000 in additional grant funds are available for households with an annual income at or below $89,040, which may provide up to 100% of the funds needed to cover a seismic retrofit. Grants are contingent upon meeting eligibility requirements and available funds.

“Earthquake retrofits create a safer and more resilient California. Expanding retrofit grants to rental properties means CRMP will provide even greater protection for California’s housing stock and the families who call these properties ‘home,’” said Tom Welsh, Chief Executive Officer of the California Earthquake Authority. “Each retrofit brings us one step closer to a better-prepared California.”

Beginning August 20 and running through October 1, 2025, eligible homeowners can apply for a retrofit grant at EarthquakeBraceBolt.com, where they can also find detailed program information, select a trained California- licensed general contractor and view the full list of ZIP Codes and program areas.

About Earthquake Brace + Bolt (EBB)

Established by the California Residential Mitigation Program, EBB offers up to $3,000 to help California homeowners retrofit their house to reduce potential damage from earthquakes. A residential seismic retrofit makes a house more resistant to earthquake activity, such as ground shaking and soil failure, by bolting the house to its foundation and adding bracing around the perimeter of the crawl space. For more information, please visit: EarthquakeBraceBolt.com .

About the California Residential Mitigation Program (CRMP)

CRMP was established in 2011 to help Californians strengthen their homes against damage from earthquakes. CRMP is a joint powers authority created by the California Earthquake Authority and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. For more information, please visit: crmp.org.