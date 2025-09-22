Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 22, 2025
Santa Barbara Public Library is excited to host its annual Community Baby Shower, a free, fun-filled event designed especially for new and expecting parents and caregivers. Meet friendly library staff, discover parenting and early childhood resources, and connect with local organizations dedicated to supporting families like yours. No registration is required. Just drop in and enjoy!
Community Baby Shower
Saturday, October 4, 2025
10:00 a.m. to noon
Central Library, Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.)
Explore services and programs at the Library:
- Baby & Me – A weekly storytime that supports your baby’s early literacy and development.
- Storytime – Weekly sessions for toddlers and young children with stories, songs, and interactive reading to build vocabulary, listening, and pre-reading skills.
- Parenting & literacy support – Ask questions about child development and ways to encourage learning from day one
- Health & learning tips – Find resources to nurture your baby’s growth
- Community connections – Meet other parents and caregivers in a supportive environment
For more information, including a list of attending partners, visit Community Baby Shower.