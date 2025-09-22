Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade is coming to town on Saturday, December 6 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. and now is the time to sign-up your parade entry, to volunteer, or to sponsor this community event. The parade takes place along Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue.

Parade Entries

Whether you’re a school, nonprofit, business, or community group, now’s your chance to march, perform, and celebrate with Goleta. Register your group by November 21 at: https://goletaholidayparade.org/2025-registration. There is a $45 general registration fee and a $30 fee for schools and nonprofit organizations. School bands are free!

Volunteer

Volunteers are needed to put on a great event! You can help with preparations in advance or assist on the day of the parade. Interested? Send an email to goletaholidayparade@gmail.com.

Sponsor

Sponsorships are available at multiple levels. Your support helps bring this cherished tradition to life and benefits the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club’s mission to promote sight and hearing health in local schools.

Presenting Sponsor ($5000)

North Pole Diamond Sponsor ($3000)

Reindeer Platinum Sponsor ($1500)

Candy Cane Gold Sponsor ($1000)

Silver Bells Silver Sponsor ($500)

Snowman Bronze Sponsor ($250)

Elf Copper Sponsor ($100)

Thanks to the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lion’s Club and 2025 presenting sponsors Fuel Depot and the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge 613 for making this event happen.

For more information about the parade go to http://www.goletaholidayparade.org.