Rotary Club of Carpinteria and Girls Inc. to Unveil New Peace Pole on September 25

Carpinteria, CA – 18th September 2025. The Rotary Club of Carpinteria, is proud to announce the installation and dedication of a Peace Pole at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria on Thursday, September 25, at 4:30 p.m.

The Peace Pole, which bears the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in nine languages including Braille, represents Rotary and Girls Inc’s commitment to promoting peace, unity, and cross-cultural understanding. This collaborative project was developed jointly by members of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, who selected the languages together to reflect the diversity and values of the Carpinteria community.

Rotary Peace Poles are part of a global initiative by Rotary International to foster dialogue, understanding, and positive change through visible symbols of peace. Each Peace Pole serves as a monument to inspire unity among people of all backgrounds, and a reminder that peace begins in our communities.“

This Peace Pole is more than just a symbol,” said Roland Rotz, Peacebuilder Director for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria. “It’s a call to action for our community to live out Rotary’s mission of goodwill, service, and peaceful conflict resolution.”

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria joined the Peacebuilder initiative last year, following the lead of the Carpinteria Morning Rotary and other clubs in the region. Through this designation, the club is committed to advancing peacebuilding efforts locally and globally.

The dedication ceremony is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend. The event will be hosted at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, located at 5315 Foothill Rd, Carpinteria, CA. A flyer with additional details is attached below.