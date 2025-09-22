Safeguarding the Santa Barbara Channel: Marine Scientists Discuss the Future of Kelp Forest Sanctuaries

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to welcome the community to its upcoming Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series event, “Life Beneath the Waves: Uncovering the Science Behind the Santa Barbara Channel’s Kelp Forest Sanctuaries,” on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 7:00 PM. The event includes a pre-lecture reception for SBMM members only from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Free for Navigators Circle members, $10 for SBMM members, $20 for the general public, and just $5 for students and educators with a valid school ID or email address. Purchase tickets here or call (805) 456-8750.

This engaging and educational lecture will explore how scientists are monitoring and protecting California’s treasured marine ecosystems through innovative research tools and collaborative stewardship. The evening will feature three researchers from UC Santa Barbara’s Caselle Lab—Katelin Seeto, Chris Honeyman, and Conner Jainese—who will share how their work is shaping the future of ocean conservation in the Santa Barbara Channel.

As part of California’s statewide Marine Protected Area (MPA) network, the 13 MPAs surrounding the Northern Channel Islands protect just over 20 percent of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. But are they working? That’s what these scientists are here to uncover.

To monitor the rocky reefs, kelp forests, and deepwater habitats of the region, the Caselle Lab uses a multi-method approach:

SCUBA-based surveys in shallow waters (0–20m)

in shallow waters (0–20m) Hook-and-line fishing at mid-depths (10–50m)

at mid-depths (10–50m) Baited Remote Underwater Video (BRUV) systems in deeper habitats (30–100m)

Each method reveals different species and patterns, and when combined, paints a fuller picture of fish community health, biodiversity, and the effectiveness of marine protections.

Meet the Speakers

Katelin Seeto has spent over a decade exploring Southern California’s marine ecosystems. A research technician and scientific diver, she is passionate about turning field observations into data that support conservation. Katelin also shares her love for ocean science with youth through SBMM’s Maritime on the Move program.

“Every dive reveals something new,” said Katelin. “The more we explore these underwater ecosystems, the more we understand how vital they are—and how urgently they need our protection.”

Chris Honeyman manages the Collaborative Fisheries Research Program (CCFRP) and leads long-term MPA monitoring. He partners with fishermen, scientists, and policymakers to study groundfish populations and inform adaptive management.

Conner Jainese earned his M.S. in Marine Science at UC Santa Barbara, studying fish communities using BRUV systems. He now manages long-term video monitoring efforts in mesophotic reefs and has also conducted research on sea bass and offshore oil platform habitats.

“This lecture gives the public a rare look into the cutting-edge science happening right here in the Santa Barbara Channel,” said SBMM Director of Collections and Exhibits/Curator Emily Falke. “It’s an incredible opportunity to learn how researchers are using technology and teamwork to safeguard our marine habitats.”

Event Details

What: Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series – “Life Beneath the Waves: Uncovering the Science Behind the Santa Barbara Channel’s Kelp Forest Sanctuaries” with Katelin Seeto, Chris Honeyman, and Conner Jainese.

When: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. (Reception for SBMM members only at 6:15 p.m.)

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, CA

Tickets: $20 general | $5 for students and educators with a valid school ID or email address | $10 SBMM Members | Free for Navigators Circle members. Purchase tickets or call (805) 456-8750

Visual Immersion: “Redwoods of the Sea” Photography on Display

To further enrich the lecture experience, the talk will be accompanied by stunning visuals from the Redwoods of the Sea: Life in the Channel Islands Kelp Forests photography exhibit by Ralph A. Clevenger. Now on view at SBMM through January 4, 2026, this exhibit showcases the extraordinary beauty and biodiversity of the kelp forests in the Santa Barbara Channel. Clevenger’s breathtaking underwater photography offers an up-close look at one of the most productive ecosystems on Earth, complementing the scientific insights shared during the evening.

About SBMM

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum celebrates the maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel through dynamic exhibits and educational programming. As it marks its 25th anniversary in 2025, SBMM remains committed to inspiring ocean stewardship and deepening the community’s connection to our coastal environment.