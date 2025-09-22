Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

September 22, 2025–Lompoc, CA-In partnership with the Lompoc Theatre Project, the Lompoc Teen Center proudly hosted the third annual Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent competition at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium. The showcase brought together local teens to perform before a live audience and panel of judges, with winners earning prizes of up to $500.

The evening featured 16 acts, with performers impressing the audience through vocal, instrumental, and dance performances. The wide range of talent highlighted the creativity, dedication, and talent of Lompoc teens.

Credit: Courtesy

This year’s winners were:

1. Alina Villegas, a 10th grade student from Lompoc High School, earned first place ($500) for her dynamic salsa and flamenco dance mix.

2. AmpHouz, a local middle school band from Certain Sparks Music, took second place ($300) with their cover of Green Day’s “Welcome to Paradise.”

3. Charley Savoie, a 5th grade student from Heartland Charter School, placed third ($200) with a lyrical dance performance dedicated to her mom’s battle with breast cancer.

4. Dylan Navarro, a 6th grade student from Hapgood Elementary School, tied for third place ($200) with a performance showcasing his exceptional guitar and vocal talent.

In addition to the top three prizes, all participants received a certificate, swag bag, and a $20 Mastercard gift card in recognition of their dedication and hard work.

The panel of judges included Anne Ramsey, Board Secretary for the Lompoc Theatre Project, Gloria Mantooth, local reggae artist, and Anita Tubbs, professional dancer and educator, while the showcase was emceed by Mark Herrier, Executive Director of the Lompoc Theatre Project.

Victor Alejandro Cortes, Executive Director of the Lompoc Teen Center, expressed his gratitude: “We are incredibly proud of these talented teens. Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent is more than just a show. It is becoming a community cornerstone that uplifts teen voices, builds confidence, and inspires us all.”

The Lompoc Teen Center expresses a heartfelt thanks to this year’s event partners and sponsors, including the Lompoc Theatre Project, the City of Lompoc, Velvet Movement DCA, and Amy Lopez, LCSW. Their generous support makes it possible for local teens to shine on stage and in life.

The Lompoc Teen Center’s mission is to provide a safe space for at-risk teens to achieve academic success, college, and career readiness. Proceeds from the event support the Center’s ongoing programs, which include tutoring, academic support, and leadership development.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is a community effort to restore the historic landmark of Lompoc Theatre to reopen as a performing arts and film center, educational and community hub; and focal point of a revitalized Old Town Lompoc. Learn more at: lompoctheatre.org.