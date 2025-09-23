Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 23, 2025 – It’s officially Creek Week and you are invited to join us for our Creek Week Art Reception THIS Thursday, September 25 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This year, forty local artists participated in the 4th Annual Creek Week Art Contest: “Once Upon a Creek: Bringing the Community Together with Art.”

See for yourself the talent that exists in our community and find out what pieces took home top honors based on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality. Winners will be announced in three categories: Adult (18+), Teens, (7th – 12th grade) and Children (6th grade and below).

At the event, you will also hear about the importance of Creek Week and our local waterways and can take home a Santa Barbara Urban Creeks Collective’s activity guide. Light refreshments will be provided.

If you can’t wait till Thursday, the artwork is on display now through October 10 at the Goleta Community Center during regular hours (Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).

The Creek Week Art Contest Show and Reception are brought to you by the City of Goleta’s Environmental Services, Library, and Parks and Recreation Divisions, and the Santa Barbara Urban Creeks Collective. Special thanks to our guest judges, Mayor Perotte and Goleta Valley Art Association President Elizabeth Flanagan, for taking on this impossible role.

We hope to see you at Thursday’s Reception!