Hotel Santa Barbara Announces the Completion of Renovations and Addition of Lobby Bar, 1926

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA. (September 23, 2025)—Hotel Santa Barbara, the iconic 75-key boutique hotel situated in downtown Santa Barbara, proudly announces the completion of its series of renovations designed to blend its historic charm while elevating modern comforts. Alongside the refreshed spaces, guests can now enjoy its new lobby bar, 1926, a sophisticated new addition celebrating the hotel’s rich heritage.

The renovations have thoughtfully transformed guest rooms with new furniture and carpeting, freshly painted walls and upgrades in the en-suite bathrooms. Each space is complemented by plush bedding, luxurious bath products and premium in-room amenities.

The hotel’s first floor conference-style meeting space has received updated amenities, and new, stylish furnishings tailored to fit the needs of modern business travelers seeking the perfect destination for their intimate event or meeting.

“We’ve been eagerly anticipating the completion of these improvements, and they have exceeded our expectations,” said Chris Cline, General Manager of Hotel Santa Barbara. “With the debut of 1926, we’re not only embracing the evolving needs of today’s guests but also honoring the hotel’s history.”

Inspired by the elegance and style of Santa Barbara’s Roaring Twenties, 1926 pays homage to the year Hotel Santa Barbara reopened its doors following the 1925 earthquake. The bar captures the true essence of the city’s spirit and the era of refinement, celebration and timelessness.

1926 will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The menu features breakfast items like local pastries, fresh pressed juices and handcrafted sandwiches, and shared plates for dinner, including chorizo stuffed dates, burrata with balsamic glaze, avocado and salmon toast, and citrus vanilla crème brûlée. It also has a full cocktail, wine, beer and cider list.

Hotel Santa Barbara took a phased approach to its renovations and remained fully operational throughout the duration of the improvements, which took just over one year to complete.

For more information, please visit http://www.hotelsantabarbara.com.

For more information on 1926, please visit http://www.1926santabarbara.com.

Media Contact: Ali Molina | ali.molina@geronimohospitalitygroup.com

About Hotel Santa Barbara

Hotel Santa Barbara has been part of the city’s rich history since 1876. Located in the heart of downtown and just steps from the beach, exceptional shopping and the Funk Zone, Hotel Santa Barbara serves as a vibrant hub blending history with modern charm. The hotel effortlessly weaves its storied past with modern day amenities including meeting space, fitness center, valet parking and upscale guest rooms. For reservations and more information, visit http://www.hotelsantabarbara.com.

About Geronimo Hospitality Group

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, Geronimo Hospitality Group owns and operates a growing collection of award-winning, boutique hotels, restaurants and clubs. Committed to providing memorable guest experiences through its genuine service and original brands, Geronimo properties are distinguished as destinations of choice for locals and travelers in the cities they operate. For more information, visit http://www.geronimohospitalitygroup.com.