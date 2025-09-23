Santa Barbara Chamber Players Host Fundraising Concert October 12

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Chamber Players invite the community to attend a chamber concert on Sunday, October 12 at 3:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road. Admission is $20, with proceeds directly benefiting the growth and future of the Chamber Players.

The program is filled with variety, offering something for everyone:

Antonín Dvořák’s “American” String Quartet — Antonín Dvořák composed his String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, “American” in the summer of 1893 while staying in Spillville, Iowa. He completed the quartet in just 13 days, writing with a joyful spontaneity that reflected both his love for his homeland and his fascination with the “new world” around him. The piece is one of the most popular and enduring works in the string quartet repertoire.

— Antonín Dvořák composed his in the summer of 1893 while staying in Spillville, Iowa. He completed the quartet in just 13 days, writing with a joyful spontaneity that reflected both his love for his homeland and his fascination with the “new world” around him. The piece is one of the most popular and enduring works in the string quartet repertoire. David Foster’s The Prayer (arr. by F. Geiger for two trumpets, French horn, and an alphorn!) — a heartfelt favorite made famous by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion, here performed in a truly unique brass setting.

(arr. by F. Geiger for two trumpets, French horn, and an alphorn!) — a heartfelt favorite made famous by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion, here performed in a truly unique brass setting. Two pieces for woodwind quintet: Denes Agay’s Five Easy Dances — a lighthearted set of miniatures full of charm and humor. Claude Debussy’s Petite Suite — originally for piano four hands, this has been arranged for woodwind quintet and is impressionistic and full of French elegance.

— a lighthearted set of miniatures full of charm and humor. — originally for piano four hands, this has been arranged for woodwind quintet and is impressionistic and full of French elegance. Ian Deterling’s Duet in G minor, Op. 17, “A Grimm Waltz” for horn and double bass — a duet of unique instrumentation, evoking the magic of a fairytale.

Tickets for this event are $20 for general admission to this fundraising event. For more information about the concert, please visit https://sbchamberplayers.org/. Don’t miss this chance to hear a live alphorn, a unique duet, beautiful woodwind quintets, and a renowned string quartet.