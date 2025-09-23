Santa Barbara Chamber Players Present a Dynamic Orchestral Program on October 25

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Chamber Players will present an evening of powerful and inspiring orchestral music on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, conducted by Daniel Gee.

The program features an exciting range of repertoire:

Ludwig van Beethoven – Coriolan Overture

Zoltán Kodály – Summer Evening

Sergei Prokofiev – Classical Symphony

And with the Westmont College joining them, they will perform Felix Mendelssohn – Verleih uns Frieden Joseph Haydn – Te Deum



The concert will also showcase select high school students from the Santa Barbara area, who will perform alongside the Chamber Players. This collaboration underscores the ensemble’s commitment to music education and its support for the region’s young musicians.

Daniel Gee is Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Westmont College, where he leads the College Choir and Chamber Singers in performances both locally and abroad. Equally active in choral and orchestral music, he also directs the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony and has held conducting positions with the Long Beach Symphony, Choral Arts Initiative, and Evergreen Baptist Church of San Gabriel Valley. As a composer, he has written commissioned works for ensembles in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, with his music published by Colla Voce Music. A Westmont alumnus and Monroe Scholar, Gee earned his Doctor of Musical Arts at USC Thornton School of Music, studying under renowned conductors and composers including Jo-Michael Scheibe, Cristian Grases, and Morten Lauridsen.

Tickets for this exceptional event are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and college students with ID, and free admission for students 18 years and younger. For more information about the concert, please visit https://sbchamberplayers.org/. Join us on October 25th to celebrate an exciting season of music!