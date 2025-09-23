Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 23, 2025 – It’s the last week of National Preparedness Month and a great time to sign up for an upcoming emergency preparedness class. The City of Goleta is offering two different types of classes this fall: Community Disaster Education (CDE) workshops (two hours) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training (21 hours). Don’t wait – sign up today at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/preparedness.

Here are descriptions, dates, and details of the free opportunities being offered:

Community Disaster Education Workshops

CDE courses are short interactive workshops that introduce community members to the essentials of emergency preparedness. Topics typically include:

Building an emergency plan.

Assembling basic supplies.

Staying informed during an emergency.

Helping vulnerable populations and connecting with local resources.

Below are the upcoming workshops taking place at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/mswjtwx2 (use the date filter on the left to display all the classes).

Friday, Oct. 3 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 3 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 18 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

You can also request a CDE in English or Spanish for your next community event, workplace lunch break, or neighborhood gathering. A minimum of 15 people are needed. Send an email to the Emergency Services Division, ESD.Training@cityofgoleta.org, for more information.

Community Emergency Response Team Training

The City is also offering a CERT training course on October 18, November 1 and November 15 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (you must be able to attend all three dates to complete the course).

CERT is a comprehensive 20–24-hour training nationwide course designed to teach residents how to respond effectively during and after a disaster.

Sign up for the CERT Training here: https://tinyurl.com/bdhad2r5.

Learn more about the different classes being offered by the City by watching our video, available in English and Spanish.

Make sure you are signed up to receive emergency information from Santa Barbara County at ReadySBC.org and the City of Goleta here.