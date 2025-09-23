Teacher’s Fund Supplies Drive Committee Members L to R: Brianna Johnson (co-chair), Sheela Hunt, Alyssa Jones, Dianne Johnson, Angel Speier, Renee Grubb (founder & co-chair), Marcy Bazzani, Natalie Grubb-Campbell, Vince Caballero

The 2025 Teacher’s Fund Supplies Drive has wrapped up with an A+ result: over $140,000 raised to provide local educators with essential classroom materials.

In preparation for Back to School season, community members, local businesses, and Village Properties Realtors came together to support teachers across Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and the Santa Ynez Valley. With strong participation from Village Properties agents, plus generous backing from dozens of local businesses, the drive once again surpassed expectations.

“This fundraiser is about giving our teachers the tools they need to help students thrive,” said Brianna Johnson, Realtor at Village Properties and Committee Co-Chair. “It’s inspiring to see our community rally year after year to support educators – it really shows Santa Barbara’s heart for schools.”

Since its founding in 2002 by Village Properties Owner Renee Grubb, the Teacher’s Fund has donated more than $2.3 million to local classrooms. These funds have provided teachers with STEM supplies, art materials, organizational tools, electronics, and more – items that school budgets often cannot cover.

Committee Members for the 2025 Supplies Drive included:

Co-Chairs: Renee Grubb and Brianna Johnson

Committee Members: Angel Speier, Alyssa Jones, Sheela Hunt, Natalie Grubb, Dianne Johnson, Vince Caballero and Marcy Bazzani

The need for classroom support continues to grow as budgets shrink, and the Teacher’s Fund remains dedicated to making sure teachers don’t have to dig into their own pockets for essentials.

While this year’s drive has come to a close, donations are welcome year-round. To support Santa Barbara educators, please visit www.teachersfund.org

###

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.