The Goleta Lemon Festival Entertainment Lineup Announced

The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, is ready to squeeze every drop of fun from this year’s celebration, happening on September 27 and 28, 2025. Featuring an expanded entertainment lineup across both the UCLA Health Main Stage and The Point Market Community Stage, this year promises to be the ‘zest’ yet!

The festival’s musical acts offer a fresh-squeezed blend of rock, country, blues, funk, and more, ensuring a weekend filled with toe-tapping tunes. Headlining the UCLA Health Main Stage are crowd-favorites: Area 51 on Saturday and The Goodlanders on Sunday.

UCLA Health Main Stage

Saturday, September 27

10:00 AM The Wrecked

11:00 AM Ukulele Jim

Noon Pie Eating Contests

12:30 PM Bradberri

1:20 PM Dance Unlimited

1:30 PM Xangie

2:20 PM Dance Unlimited

2:30 PM echoswitch

3:30 PM Tequila Mockingbird

4:45 PM Area 51

Sunday, September 28

10:00 AM Girldad

11:00 AM Phantom Sirens

Noon Pie Eating Contests

12:30 PM illunis

1:30 PM Amalgamation

2:30 PM Los Lagers

3:30 PM Lazy Daughter

4:45 PM The Goodlanders



Don’t miss the famous Pie Eating Contests each day at Noon on the UCLA Health Main Stage – it’s a tart yet sweet showdown that will leave contestants puckering up for more!

Over at The Point Market Community Stage, live music and local performances create a hub of energy and entertainment! On Saturday only, the festival will feature the 18th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show, presented by Ruth Ann Bowe Village Properties, showcasing a variety of cool classic cars ranging from Corvettes and Camaros to trucks and pick-ups. Enjoy refreshing lemon ale or a lemon bar while admiring these classics.

The Point Market Community Stage

Saturday, September 27

10:00 AM Destined Dance

10:35 AM Baile California

11:15 AM Good Times Music

12:15 AM Leanna Movillian Piano

12:50 PM Ingrid Ellis

1:30 PM Marika & The Ohms

2:30 PM Car Show Awards

3:00 PM Barry McGuire

4:00 PM The Gruntled

5:00 PM Definitely Maybe

Sunday, September 28

10:00 AM Avellana Dance

10:35 AM Cruz Dance

11:15 AM Contreras Flamenco Arts

12:15 PM Santa Barbara Middle School

1:05 PM Lucien Dempsey

1:45 PM Crush

2:30 PM Strings & Arrows

3:45 PM Burning Question

5:00 PM The Gamble

**schedule and groups subject to change without notice

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, 2025. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Thank you to our Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Rusty’s Pizza

Main Squeeze Sponsors: Community West Bank, Cox Communications, ExxonMobil, Ice in Paradise, MarBorg Industries, News Channel 3 KEYT, Rincon Broadcasting, Royal Restoration, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Santa Barbara Airport, Signature Aviation, Spectrum Reach, The Point Market, UCLA Health, Visit Santa Barbara.

Lemon Slice Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Blue Star Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Residence Inn by Marriott, The Berry Man.

Lemon Zest Sponsors: American Medical Response, Atlantic Aviation, Chevron, edhat.com, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Good Land Wine Shop & Bar, Limoneira, Majestic Asset Management, NNSS-Special Technologies Lab, Noozhawk, Pacific Surfliner, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Zoo, Southern California Edison, Tammy Dobrotin State Farm Agency, TEAM Solutions Group, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, UC Santa Barbara, Village Properties.

Event Supporters: 92.9 KJEE, Anna’s Bakery, Branches Mobile Gallery, Bright Event Rentals, Camino Real Marketplace, Cumulus Radio Station, Foundation for Girsh Park, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Santa Barbara MTD, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, Univision, WE R FILMS

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.