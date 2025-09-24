ATSU’s College for Healthy Communities celebrates class of 2025, presents honorary doctorate to Santa Barbara Foundation CEO Jackie Carrera

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

A.T. Still University’s College for Healthy Communities (ATSU-CHC) recognized 86 graduates of the Central Coast Physician Assistant (CCPA) program’s class of 2025 with a commencement ceremony Sept. 12, 2025, at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.

“We’re honored to be here in this historic building, built in 1892,” said O.T. Wendel, PhD, president, ATSU Arizona & California campuses, “the same year our university was founded in Kirksville, Missouri.”

Jackie Carrera, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF), delivered the commencement address. Prior to her remarks, Carrera was presented an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree by ATSU Chancellor Craig M. Phelps, DO, ’84, and ATSU-CHC Dean Eric L. Sauers, PhD, ’97.

SBF is the California Central Coast’s oldest and largest community foundation. In her role, Carrera has been a strong advocate for advancing access to healthcare, promoting healthy communities, and helping ATSU-CHC build and strengthen community relationships on the Central Coast.

“Under her guidance, the foundation has flourished, growing its assets such that they were able to award over $51 million in grants in 2024 alone. These investments reflect not just financial stewardship, but a deep, abiding commitment to equity, empathy, and impact,” Dr. Sauers said. “For ATSU, Ms. Carrera has been a trusted partner and advocate, helping us strengthen our community ties and further our mission to prepare a diverse, compassionate healthcare workforce for underserved communities. Her life’s work embodies the values of service, stewardship, and social responsibility that we seek to instill in every graduate within the College for Healthy Communities.”

Carrera spoke about her visit to ATSU-CHC’s campus in 2023, when she first felt the class of 2025’s determination.

“What I remember about that visit is a campus full of happy, healthy, smiling, hopeful students. The feeling was infectious,” Carrera said. “This campus was filled with beaming pride, excitement, and perhaps even a little touch of attitude. That attitude said, ‘We have an ability to change healthcare, and in doing so, maybe even change the world.’ Optimistic? Yes, and audacious, absolutely. And that’s one of the many things that sets you all apart from the others. You, graduates, will change lives.”

ATSU is a nonprofit university with campuses in Arizona, California, and Missouri. The CCPA program is a 24-month master’s program with a goal of educating community-oriented physician assistants (PA) who will provide whole person primary care to underserved communities along the Central Coast and across the nation.

ATSU-CHC is committed to expanding higher education pathways on the Central Coast and focused on growing the healthcare workforce by educating the next generation of diverse professionals who will provide essential care locally.

Watch the ceremony at youtube.com/atstilluniversity.

Photo caption: Jackie Carrera, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, delivers the commencement address at A.T. Still University’s College for Healthy Communities’ graduation ceremony in Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre. Photo courtesy of A.T. Still University

About A.T. Still University of Health Sciences

Established in 1892 by A.T. Still, DO, the founder of osteopathic medicine, A.T. Still University of Health Sciences (ATSU) began as the nation’s first college of osteopathic medicine and has evolved into a leading university of health sciences comprised of a growing community with a rich history in education and osteopathic healthcare. Today, ATSU offers certificates and master’s degrees across health disciplines; and doctorates in athletic training, audiology, health administration, education, health sciences, medical science, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, dental medicine, and osteopathic medicine.

College for Healthy Communities

A.T. Still University’s College for Healthy Communities (ATSU-CHC) began educating students through its Central Coast Physician Assistant (CCPA) program in fall 2021 and officially became ATSU’s third campus in January 2022. ATSU-CHC’s CCPA program prepares graduates to become community-oriented physician assistants who provide whole person primary care to underserved communities.