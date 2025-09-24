Central Coast Celebrates Clean Air Day with Family Fun and Sustainable Actions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: The Coalition for Clean Air, in partnership with clean air organizations, local educational institutions and cities, and transportation agencies, will host a series of events across the Central Coast in celebration of the eighth annual California Clean Air Day, a statewide initiative encouraging residents to take simple, sustainable actions to improve air quality.

Community members from Monterey to Ventura can participate in a variety of educational events focused on cleaner transportation and healthier air.

Activities and events include:

Californians of all ages are encouraged to take the Clean Air Pledge, committing to at least one action that will improve air quality and protect public health, joining tens of thousands of Californians participating statewide. Last year, the number of organizations taking the Clean Air Pledge doubled, and the number of individuals taking the pledge increased by 70%. The campaign encourages participants to make small changes that collectively make an impact on air quality and community health.

WHEN: Events take place from Friday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 5.

Visit CleanAirDay.org/events for information.

DETAILS: California Clean Air Day is a statewide initiative encouraging K-12 students and adults to take at least one action for cleaner air through the Clean Air Day Pledge. The Pledge offers a range of actions, from using public transit, walking, or biking, to planting a garden or supporting eco-friendly nonprofits. Last year, more than 11,500 people signed the Pledge, committing to more than 30,000 clean air actions across California.

Organizations, including businesses, schools, government agencies, and nonprofits, are encouraged to sign the Clean Air Day Organization Pledge and participate as sponsors of local events. The initiative provides an opportunity for organizations to engage in efforts aimed at promoting sustainability and contributing to a healthier environment for their communities.