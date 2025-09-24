In Memoriam: Jeanette Duncan 1937–2025

Jeanette Duncan, who passed away in early August, was the very heartbeat of People’s Self-Help Housing for nearly four decades.

Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jeanette began her long working career at the early age of 8 — working at her father’s general store. Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Europe, where she ultimately managed a successful insurance company that catered to American service members. It was there that she met her husband, Donald “Corky” Duncan.

They married in Germany in 1966 and relocated to California, which at the time was one of the handful of states that allowed interracial marriages. Their daughter, Andrea, was born in 1969 in San Luis Obispo. After working at various nonprofits and in social work, Jeanette came to People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) in 1977, where she became the first executive director.

Supporting individuals and families in building their own houses and achieving their dream of home ownership, Jeanette came alongside the spirited volunteers whose shovels, on the heels of the Fair Housing Act, had broken ground on the first “self-help” houses. She subsequently recruited a core of varied professionals whose dedication would see the work of People’s Self-Help Housing expand to serve thousands across the California Central Coast.

Under Jeanette’s leadership, the organization increased its ability to develop affordable and accessible multifamily housing, which she further enriched with services and programming benefiting residents of PSHH communities — including on-site learning centers and on-staff social workers.

Jeanette always maintained that a “People’s” project shouldn’t just be in a neighborhood; it should add to a neighborhood. She insisted on quality design, beautiful landscaping (most often including the colorful roses she loved), and exemplary maintenance. Also very close to Jeanette’s heart was access to educational opportunities for the children of residents living in People’s Self-Help Housing neighborhoods.

When a run-down camper park in Carpinteria was developed into 43 units of new affordable housing, the organization had the chance to build its first on-site learning center. With the aid of a McCune Foundation grant, Jeanette expanded the services offered by PSHH to include after-school tuition and support for monolingual parents needing assistance interacting with local school districts. In 2018, with the grand opening of Jardin de las Rosas in Santa Barbara, 40 units of multifamily housing, she was honored for her services to education with the dedication of the Jeanette Duncan Learning Center.

Santa Barbarans will recognize the other housing that Jeanette led the construction or renovation of, including the historic Victoria Hotel, Ladera Street Apartments, and the development of the workforce housing complex Casas Las Granadas and the Victoria Bungalows. In Goleta, she spearheaded the inclusion of 36 units as part of the Storke Ranch Master Development, and in Isla Vista, 56 units of farmworker housing.

During Jeanette’s tenure, she not only knew all her employees by name but also the names of the residents and their family members. She was a fixture at city council and county boards of supervisors’ meetings throughout the organization’s footprint. Jeanette’s advocacy for affordable housing went well beyond the reach of People’s Self-Help Housing. Whether in Sacramento or in the hallowed halls of D.C., Jeanette was a sought-after expert in the field of affordable housing and a respected voice for those seeking a decent and safe place to live.

Long after she left full-time work, Jeanette continued to volunteer and advocate for affordable housing, benefiting numerous boards nationally and philanthropically. Among these were the California Coalition for Rural Housing (CCRH), the National Rural Housing Coalition (NRHC), Sustained Excellence Alliance (SEA) Corporation, and many other equally impactful groups. After more than 40 years on the Central Coast, she and Corky retired to suburban New York to be closer to family. She spent her days gardening — she had an amazing green thumb — spending time with family and new friends, and enjoying Maker’s Mark on ice.

Jeanette’s fearlessness, determination, and deep sense of justice will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her. Upon learning of Jeanette’s passing, her peers in affordable housing leadership across the country shared an outpouring of fond memories — recalling her unrivaled mentorship, kindness, commitment, and stewardship of those whom she helped to house. Some of them described her as a lifelong companion with a great sense of humor who was always willing to give to a friend in need of support.

Jeanette Duncan was an original. She was a trailblazer for women in industry and will continue to be a shining example of servant leadership. She was a force of nature, a force for much-needed change, and a force for good.

She is survived by Andrea Duncan-Mao (Jeff Mao), and grandchildren Trevor and Estelle. She was predeceased by Corky, who passed the same day, August 4, in 2021 and was laid to rest in early August at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

In her memory, please consider donating to People’s Self-Help Housing, New York Public Radio, Southern Poverty Law Center, or Doctors Without Borders.