Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 22, 2025 – Mystic Ocean Adventures (MOA) is proud to announce the appointment of Palmer G. Jackson, Jr. as a new Board Trustee. Mr. Jackson, a fourth-generation Santa Barbara native, brings a distinguished record of involvement with cultural and nonprofit organizations and a deep commitment to MOA’s mission.

“I am so pleased to welcome Palmer to the MOA Board of Directors,” said Nancy McAleer Golden, MOA Board President. “With his addition to the board and the incredible support of our benefactors, our board is stronger than ever, poised to guide Mystic Ocean Adventures to new horizons in fulfilling our mission.”

A graduate of Yale University and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, Mr. Jackson has had a career spanning consumer marketing, high technology, and nonprofit management. He has served as Managing Trustee of the Ann Jackson Family Foundation since 2013, which contributes over $3.5 million annually to Santa Barbara nonprofits.

Mr. Jackson’s extensive history of community leadership includes his current role as Chairman of the Granada Theatre, his previous role as Chairman of the Lobero Theater Foundation and Chairman of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. He also chaired the Natural History Museum’s successful $20 million capital campaign and was designated a Life Trustee.

This appointment underscores Mystic Ocean Adventures’ commitment to strong leadership and strategic growth as it continues to deliver transformative educational programs focused on STEAM academic comprehension, environmental stewardship, teamwork, self-confidence, and nautical skills through sailing and the sea.

About Mystic Ocean Adventures: Founded in 2021, the Mission of Mystic Ocean Adventures (formerly known as Central Coast Ocean Adventures), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is to utilize adventure through sailing and the sea to promote STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) comprehension, environmental stewardship, teamwork, self-confidence, and nautical skills for the communities of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties with a special focus on youth. Mystic Whaler, a 110-foot schooner, offers year-round experiential educational programming to schools, community-based organizations, and the public in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. mysticoceanadventures.org