SANTA BARBARA, CA — September 23, 2025—Cottage Health has opened Cottage Rheumatology Clinic, a new specialty care clinic within Cottage Medical Group. The clinic expands access to evaluation and treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

Located at 2320 Bath St., Suite 315 in Santa Barbara, the clinic offers patients access comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis and management of a wide range of rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, psoriatic arthritis and other conditions affecting joints, muscles and connective tissue.

The clinic is led by Dr. Courtney Stull, a rheumatologist with specialized training and experience in managing complex autoimmune conditions. She is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in both rheumatology and internal medicine. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Stull completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Colorado in Denver, followed by a fellowship training in rheumatology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to joining Cottage Health, she provided specialized rheumatologic care at Margolis Rheumatology Associates of UPMC and at Lankenau Medical Center of Main Line Health in the Philadelphia region. Dr. Stull has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and presented research at national rheumatology conferences. Dr. Stull is committed to improving access to high-quality rheumatologic care throughout the region.

Cottage Rheumatology Clinic is accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (805) 569-7236 or visit cottagehealth.org/rheumatology.

About Cottage Health

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733 inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.