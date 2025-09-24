Public Meeting in Buellton Wednesday, October 1 for Highway 246 Thumbelina Pedestrian and Bike Gap Closure Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Community members from throughout the region are cordially invited to attend a public meeting to hear about an upcoming project designed to provide enhancements for bikes and pedestrians along Hwy. 246 in Buellton.

The proposed improvements would provide separation for vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians and include extending the westbound travel lane, bike lane, and sidewalk on Hwy. 246, west of Thumbelina Drive in Buellton. Caltrans is partnering with the city of Buellton who will be performing landscaping and extending a decorative wall to complement this project.

In-Person Participation:

The in-person public meeting will take place Wednesday, October 1, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, at the Buellton City Council Chambers at 140 W. Hwy. 246 in Buellton.

Virtual Access:

Virtual participation will take place through Webex. The link to attend virtually, as well as additional details about the project, can be found at the project website:

Thumbelina Pedestrian and Bike Gap Closure | Caltrans

We look forward to your participation in this public meeting!