San Marcos Flag Football Captures Fourth Consecutive Shutout in 14-0 Victory over Oxnard

A defensive masterclass boosted the San Marcos High flag football team to a 14-0 victory over Oxnard on Tuesday night at Warkentin Stadium.

The Royals recorded their fourth consecutive shutout, which is a program record. The win improved their record to 16-3 overall and 6-1 in Channel League play.

“The defense has been playing incredible and working really hard at this,” said San Marcos coach Jaylon Letendre. “They were motivated by breaking that school record. That was a really good Oxnard team tonight, and we really had to grind to get that.”

Janelle Capuno cuts up field. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Senior Janelle Capuno is a key contributor on both sides of the ball, but she was especially impactful as a pass rusher against Oxnard, providing constant pressure and contributing one sack.

“Sometimes it’s hard for us to find a rhythm at the beginning of games, but once we find our consistency, we begin to flow, and that’s how we manage to shut out these teams,” Capuno said. “I feel like at the beginning of the season, we were a completely different team, and it’s just teamwork that has built us to this point.”

The Royals got on the board with less than four minutes remaining in the first quarter after a 43-yard touchdown run by Victoria Aldana set them up inside the five-yard line. On the next play, Aldana connected with Mia Richmond on a double pass to give San Marcos a 6-0 lead. San Marcos used the same play to convert the ensuing extra point.

An interception by Peyton Sperling late in the second quarter set up the Royals with prime field position. San Marcos added to its lead with 1:11 remaining in the first half on a touchdown pass from Aldana to Rio Chesluk. Aldana was rolling to the right on the play and connected with Chesluk with a bullet near the goal line as the Royals took a 14-0 lead.

“[{Aldana’s] ability to do it all is amazing. The run she had at the end to allow us to kneel was a 19-yard run that was incredible,” Letendre said. “She can take it with her feet, through the air, she commands the offense so well for us.”

Both teams went scoreless in the second half and an interception by Chesluk in the end zone to thwart an Oxnard scoring opportunity put the nail in the coffin with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

San Marcos will travel to Buena on Thursday for another Channel League contest.