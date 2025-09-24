Santa Barbara Business in Art Award Winners Announced

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Santa Barbara Business in Art Award. The Grace Fisher Foundation and the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative will be honored for outstanding efforts to support the local arts community. The award will be presented at Santa Barbara Beautiful’s Annual Award Ceremony on Sunday, September 28, at 2 p.m. at the Alhecama Theatre, located at 215a East Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara.

Established by the City of Santa Barbara’s Arts Advisory Committee in 2006, the award is presented annually to local businesses that demonstrate exceptional dedication to enriching the City’s cultural landscape. Nominations are open to the public, and nominees must operate within city limits and demonstrate significant leadership efforts to support local arts and culture through partnerships, programs, or philanthropy. Final awardees are determined by the Arts Advisory Committee.

The Grace Fisher Foundation was selected for its groundbreaking work in accessible arts education and performance. Established by Grace Fisher, an acclaimed artist and arts advocate, the foundation has created transformational programming for individuals with disabilities through the Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza.

“Receiving the City’s Business in Art Award is such a meaningful honor for the Grace Fisher Foundation,” said Jana Brody, Director of Operations/Development. “The City of Santa Barbara’s recognition strengthens our mission to offer free, inclusive arts programs that uplift and unite our community.”

The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative (SBAC), which operates the Community Arts Workshop, was praised for its continued leadership in supporting artists through affordable studio space, education, and public art initiatives.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized in this way” said Casey Caldwell, Executive Director of the SBAC. “As a collaborative, we share the honor with the many artists, volunteers, board and committee members, and staff that participate in this work.”

“We love facilitating this program because it highlights the important work our local businesses do to support the greater arts and culture ecosystem to make a more vibrant Santa Barbara for everyone,” said Sarah York Rubin, Executive Director of the Office of Arts and Culture.

More details are available at https://www.sbac.ca.gov/art-awards.