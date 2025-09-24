Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Westmont College continues to be recognized as the top Christian liberal arts college in the West, according to top national rankings. U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges lists Westmont as one of the top 10 Christian liberal arts colleges in California. Overall, Westmont continues to be one of the top two nationally ranked members of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities.

The U.S. News Best Colleges rankings evaluate more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, using up to 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success. Westmont made big improvements in several ranking metrics, including faculty salary (up 36%), student-to-faculty ratio (up 29%), financial resources (up 14%) and Pell grant graduation rate (up 13%). In more exclusive categories, Westmont was ranked in Top Performers on Social Mobility for National Liberal Arts Colleges, which measures how well schools enrolled and graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Westmont is recognized in Undergraduate Economics Programs, which follows news that Westmont’s engineering program earned full ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) accreditation. Just two other Christian colleges in California have received this accreditation.

Money Magazine named Westmont as one of America’s Best Colleges 2025, which showcases the country’s top values, based on graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid, alumni salaries and more.

Forbes’ annual ranking of America’s Top Colleges includes Westmont as among 500 “that shine.” Forbes said its ranking showcases colleges that “produce successful, high-earning and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt.” Forbes ranks Westmont at No. 8 for Small Colleges in California – the top Christian college in that category – and No. 21 for Average Grant Aid in California ($32,414).

Washington Monthly’s rankings, which reward access, affordability, student outcomes and social service, lists Westmont in the top 10 for best liberal arts colleges in California.

Westmont is listed for Best Colleges in California in Niche College Rankings’ Best Colleges in America.

CollegeRaptor’s 2025 Hidden Gem Colleges ranks Westmont No. 1 for Overall Ranking and Graduation Percentage for the Pacific West Conference. Out of 2,210 colleges, Westmont is ranked No. 1 in the Student Loan Default Rate (3-Year) category.