For me, as a blind person, concerts are a uniquely accessible form of entertainment. The sound and energy of a live show are experiences that don’t depend on sight. So, I was excited when I heard Paul McCartney was coming to the Santa Barbara Bowl. Unfortunately, that excitement turned to frustration when I tried to buy tickets on the AXS website.

I waited in the virtual queue like everyone else. When it was my turn, however, my screen reader — the software I rely on to navigate the internet — was unable to read the ticket selection page. I tried both of the standard screen readers, Jaws and NVDA, without any success. Because I couldn’t select a seat myself, I had to ask a friend for help. By the time they could look at the page, the tickets were sold out.

Adding to my frustration is a message on the AXS website that reads: “Ensuring a Fair Fan Experience.” This message is hard to reconcile with my experience.

An inaccessible website doesn’t feel fair, and it effectively excludes visually impaired customers.

The situation didn’t improve when I tried to resolve it. I received a call back from an AXS agent, but the call ended abruptly after I asked for permission to record it. As a customer trying to spend $600 on a ticket, the experience was disheartening.

The internet should be accessible to everyone, but this experience highlights how digital barriers can still prevent people with disabilities from participating fully. Companies that provide public services, like ticket vendors, have a responsibility to make their websites accessible. This is a matter of equal access and inclusion.

While I missed out on this concert, I hope sharing my story encourages companies to prioritize digital accessibility so that everyone has the same opportunity to enjoy live events.