California Secretary of State Issues Statement about the U.S. Department of Justice’s Lawsuit Against California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, California – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., today issued the following statement about the United States Department of Justice’s Lawsuit against California:

“This lawsuit, like those filed against multiple other states, is a fishing expedition and pretext for partisan policy objectives. The U.S. Department of Justice is attempting to utilize the federal court system to erode the rights of the State of California and its citizens by trying to intimidate California officials into giving up the private and personal information of 23 million California voters. The lawsuit and intentions behind it are a blatant overreach by the federal government.

State law is clear—California has a legal obligation to protect our voters’ sensitive private information. The U.S. Department of Justice has refused our invitation to view the data in the manner contemplated by federal statutes that would protect California citizens’ private and personal data from misuse. They failed to provide sufficient legal authority to justify their intrusive demands, and this lawsuit constitutes an unprecedented intrusion unsupported by law or any previous practice or policy of the Department of Justice.

The sensitive data of California citizens should not be used as a political tool to undermine the public trust and integrity of elections. I will always stand with Californians to protect states’ rights against federal overreach and our voters’ sensitive personal information. Californians deserve better. America deserves better.”