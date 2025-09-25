Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 25, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison DeBusk as its new Community Development Director. DeBusk brings over two decades of planning experience, including more than 20 years with the City of Santa Barbara. She has distinguished herself in positions of increasing responsibility, advancing from Assistant Planner to City Planner, demonstrating a deep commitment to public service and excellence in urban planning. Currently managing the Planning Division, she oversees zoning, development and environmental review, design review and historic preservation, and long-range planning. DeBusk is the Acting Community Development Director and will transition into the full-time role effective September 30, 2025.

DeBusk holds a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies and Planning from the University of California, San Diego, where she graduated with departmental honors. She also completed minors in Economics, Psychology, and Spanish Literature—an academic foundation that reflects her well-rounded approach to community development and public engagement.

“Allison’s deep institutional knowledge, collaborative leadership style, and unwavering commitment to public service make her the ideal choice to lead our Community Development Department,” said Kelly McAdoo, City Administrator. “She has a proven track record of delivering complex projects with transparency and integrity, and I’m excited to watch her use her deep understanding of our planning and land use processes to bring about an enhanced customer experience and more efficient processes for both the community and for staff.”

DeBusk has played a key role in shaping Santa Barbara’s built environment, having worked on transformative projects such as the Public Market, the Sandman Redevelopment (Estancia), the MOXI Museum, and the Montecito Country Club renovation. She has also led zoning ordinance amendments and co-authored the City’s Average Unit-Size Density (AUD) Progress Report.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue serving the Santa Barbara community,” said DeBusk. “I am excited to lead our talented team and I look forward to working collaboratively to support thoughtful growth while protecting what makes our community special.”

For more information about the department, visit Community Development (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CommunityDevelopment).