With Reopening in Sight, Economic Impact Study Sheds Light on Cost of Extended Highway 1 Closure

SACRAMENTO (Sept. 25, 2025) – The Regent’s slide closure on Highway 1 south of Big Sur has been sending drivers on alternative routes since January 2023.

New research from Beacon Economics explores the magnitude of the economic impacts of the closure, estimating the region has lost $13 million to $14 million in visitor spending each month since the closure began 32 months ago, putting total losses at $438 million to date, and counting.

Total tourism-related losses are projected to reach $438 million across 2023 and 2024. The communities of San Simeon and Big Sur have been hit hardest in the region, with visitor spending down 42% and 20%, respectively.

A reopening announcement by Caltrans this week targets March 2026 for reopening the road, which provides a welcome light at the end of the tunnel for residents, businesses and destinations along the iconic route, who are hoping for cooperative winter weather to mitigate any further delays.

“On behalf of California’s tourism industry, we extend our sincere appreciation to Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin and Caltrans, for their herculean efforts to restore Highway 1 and keeping the affected businesses and residents top of mind as they navigated this complex series of repairs,” Visit California President & CEO Caroline Beteta said. “Once this six-mile stretch is reopen, road trippers will once again enjoy uninterrupted coastal travel between Dana Point and Leggett – something that hasn’t been possible in more than two years.”

A combination of slides has prevented travel on the Big Sur coast since January 2023, hampering visitation both north and south of the closure. While the reopening timeline brings clarity, it also reflects the complexity of the work ahead. Shifting terrain, engineering challenges and seasonal weather conditions continue to pose risks that could further impact the reopening schedule.

Visit California’s global marketing program – in partnership with See Monterey and Visit SLO CAL – has been fully activated to showcase the region to potential visitors from around the world, and to normalize the need for visitors to continuously check road conditions when visiting the region and making the iconic Highway 1 drive.

“The vast majority of Highway 1 remains open and accessible, and travelers can have the full Big Sur experience, whether driving in from the north or exploring the coastline of San Luis Obispo County from the south,” Beteta said. “No matter how they approach it, road trippers take in the route’s awe-inspiring views, explore its charming seaside towns and make countless unexpected discoveries along the way.”

The full reopening will mark the triumphant return of one of California’s most famous tourism drivers. Highway 1 is one of the world’s most iconic roads – known not just for its breathtaking scenery on the edge of the North American continent, but because it embodies the spirit of California, remaining a bucket-list experience for travelers from around the globe.

