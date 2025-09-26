County Health Warns Public of Risks from Unpermitted Food Vendors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –The Santa Barbara County Health Department’s Environmental Health Services (EHS) reminds the community that unpermitted roadside and pop-up food vendors often operate illegally and without proper food safety practices.

For over 100 years, EHS has worked to keep the food supply safe by setting strict standards and conducting regular inspections, helping to ensure that the public faces a very low risk of foodborne illness. While unpermitted food stands may seem convenient, inexpensive, or even exciting, they often operate under unsafe and illegal conditions. Investigations have confirmed cases of salmonella infections and other foodborne illnesses linked to unpermitted roadside vendors in the County. Unsafe conditions observed include:

• Cockroach and pest infestations in vehicles and equipment

• No handwashing facilities or restrooms for workers

• Lack of refrigeration, with many vendors transporting food long distances without temperature control

• Adulterated or unknown food sources

• Improper cooking and serving temperatures

• Unclean equipment, utensils, and food preparation areas

“Unpermitted food vendors often bypass health regulations, putting people at serious risk of foodborne illness,” said Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, “We encourage residents to only eat from food vendors displaying a valid health permit and to look for signs that food safety standards are being followed.”

There are several ways the public can protect themselves and ensure the food they eat is safe:

1. Buy from Permitted Businesses: Restaurants, food trucks, and certified farmers’ markets permitted by County Health undergo regular inspections to meet strict health and safety standards. Look for a posted health permit before you buy.

Support Local Farmers and Producers: The County has an incredible variety of local food producers. Shopping at certified farmers’ markets or farm-to-table restaurants ensures you’re getting fresh, local food that supports our economy and meets health regulations.

Know Before You Eat: Many foodborne illnesses can be avoided if consumers choose only permitted sources. Unpermitted vendors may not follow hygiene or food safety practices, raising the risk of contamination.

“By choosing safe, permitted, and local food, you are protecting your health and supporting the businesses that operate responsibly,” said Jason Johnston, Environmental Health Services Director. “Together, we can build a stronger, healthier community by making informed decisions about the food we eat. Eat safe, eat local.”

To report an unpermitted roadside food vendor or other concern please complete our online form http://bit.ly/3W9cQhS (https://app.smartsheet.com/sheets/q47gJv7QhhmR6Vp49WxJp43RP5J6CXFFV23cx641/forms/3008462003269) or call our offices 805-681-4900 ext. 3 (Santa Barbara) or 805-346-8460 ext. 3 (Santa Maria).

For more information about the work of County Environmental Health Services, visit Environmental Health | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website.