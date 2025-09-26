Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Group Photo of the 2025 Creek Week Art Contest Winners and family members | Credit: Courtesy

1st Place Children’s Category Winner Ronnie Gloo with her entry | Credit: Courtesy

1st Place Winner Teen Category Rudy Gloo with his entry | Credit: Courtesy

1st Place Winner Adult Category Art Piece from Deborah Alston Wroblewski | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, September 26, 2025 – The wait is over, and we now know the winners of the 2025 Creek Week Art Contest. More than 40 artists of all ages participated in the contest this year and created submissions based on the theme, “Once Upon a Creek: Bringing the Community Together with Art”. The winners were announced at a reception held last night, September 25 at the Goleta Community Center.

Winners were selected based on the artwork’s relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality in three age categories.

Mayor Paula Perotte and guest judge Goleta Valley Art Association President Elizabeth Flanagan had the difficult job of selecting the winners.

Here are the 2025 Creek Week Art Contest Winners:

Children (6th grade and below)

1st Place – Ronnie Gloo

2nd Place – Nyra Mishra

3rd Place – Eliza Collins

Honorable Mention – Elliott Mumm

Honorable Mention – Abigail Hall

Honorable Mention – Sofia Villasana

Teens (7th -12th grade)

1st Place – Rudy Gloo

2nd Place – Kendall Switzer

3rd Place – Aishani Mishra

Adults (18+)

1st Place – Deborah Alston Wroblewski

2nd Place – Cydney Miller

3rd Place – David Tipton

Honorable Mention – Lori DeBoer

Honorable Mention – Carol North Dixon

Honorable Mention – Jackie Korosy

We encourage you to go check out the artwork for yourself through Friday, October 10th. The Goleta Community Center at 5679 Hollister Avenue is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The GCC is available for non-profits and other user groups to display art and other culturally important displays. To learn more, please email communitycenter@cityofgoleta.gov.

