The National Weather Service is forecasting potential thunderstorms for Santa Barbara County expected to arrive Saturday, September 27. Isolated, localized flooding in low-lying areas, lightning, and dangerous microburst winds are possible. Microbursts are sudden, short-lived, and intense wind events associated with thunderstorms and pose significant safety risks due to flying debris. Detailed weather forecasts are available at https://www.weather.gov/lox/ .

