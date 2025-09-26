Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
The National Weather Service is forecasting potential thunderstorms for Santa Barbara County expected to arrive Saturday, September 27. Isolated, localized flooding in low-lying areas, lightning, and dangerous microburst winds are possible. Microbursts are sudden, short-lived, and intense wind events associated with thunderstorms and pose significant safety risks due to flying debris. Detailed weather forecasts are available at https://www.weather.gov/lox/.
Precautions and tips to stay safe:
- Secure and store belongings that could get impacted by strong winds such as umbrellas, sporting equipment, and outdoor furniture.
- Strong winds can also cause power outages. Charge important electronic devices and be prepared in case an unexpected power outage occurs.
- Be careful when driving through wet road conditions. Roads may be slippery. Drive slowly and be careful. Do not drive into flooded areas.
- Stay away from rivers, creeks, streams, recent burn scars, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Those living in areas prone to flooding and recent burn scars should stay aware of changing conditions and be prepared to take protective actions, such as going to the innermost room of your home or to higher ground such as a second floor.
- Take care of those who might not be aware of the weather hazards or be able to react accordingly – especially the elderly, young children, and pets.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Leave the area if you don’t feel safe and conditions permit safe travel.
- If you hear thunder, go indoors. Wait 30 minutes after the storm has passed before resuming outdoor activities.
Resources:
- Storm readiness tips: http://www.readysbc.org/StormReadiness
- For status of highways: https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php
- For status of County roadways: https://www.countyofsb.org/2116/Road-Closures
- ReadySBC Emergency Alerts: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736723794#/signup
You must be logged in to post a comment.