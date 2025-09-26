Representative Salud Carbajal Honored With NHSA PROMISE Award for Championing Early Childhood Education

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Head Start Association (NHSA) is pleased to present the NHSA PROMISE (Protecting Our Most Important Students Early) Award to U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA) in recognition of his steadfast commitment to early childhood learning and — through his support of Head Start and his leadership as sponsor of the Early Educators Apprenticeship Act.

Rep. Carbajal represents California’s 24th Congressional District, encompassing Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. First elected in 2016, he has been a strong champion for working families and affordable access to essentials like child care, health care, and housing.

A Head Start employee early in his career, Rep. Carbajal sponsored the Early Educators Apprenticeship Act, which expands career pathways for early childhood professionals nationwide. This bipartisan initiative aligns with growing efforts to address educator shortages and cultivate a well-qualified early learning sector.

“I am deeply honored to receive the NHSA PROMISE Award,” said Rep. Carbajal. “One of my first jobs was working with Head Start, and I saw firsthand the huge impacts that their programming can have in building a foundation of opportunity and equity for every child, regardless of their circumstances. The investments we make in Head Start today, from apprenticeships to infrastructure, will benefit California families for years to come.”

“Congressman Carbajal has been a strong champion for Head Start and paving pathways for future early educators,” said NHSA Executive Director Yasmina Vinci. “The Early Educators Apprenticeship Act reflects a visionary approach to workforce development, and his work on the ground in California demonstrates the tangible impact of his dedication. We are proud to honor him with the PROMISE Award.”

About the NHSA PROMISE Award:

The NHSA Protecting Our Most Important Students Early (PROMISE) Award is given annually by NHSA to members of Congress who demonstrate strong and consistent support for Head Start and its mission to serve children and families nationwide. Recipients are honored for their advocacy and commitment to securing resources, funding, and supportive regulations for the Head Start program and the families it serves.