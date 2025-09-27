This week the Santa Barbara Airport held a Full Scale Emergency Drill. Community members were asked to come out to volunteer their time as victims. The “victims” were given fake wounds and a card that described their wounds and situation. The victims were then scattered over a very large area. First responders showed up (in trucks, ambulances, and police cars) to evaluate, set up triage area and get the “victims,” as necessary, to the hospital.

I was a “victim,” and I did my absolute best to act the part described on my card. I did everything I could to rattle the first responders — that being the evaluating police, firemen/firewomen, and ambulance drivers. I have to say, we are one blessed community. The first responders were amazing. They were understanding, kind, and kept a cool demeanor though a very chaotic time.

It is my understanding that this happens every three years. If in three years, you see a notice for volunteers, this one is worth doing.