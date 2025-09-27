The murder of crows on Milpas Street are probably missing their “meeting tree” where they would go to make decisions for whole flock. They will find another tree as substitute soon, I trust.

When I was a teaching assistant at University of Toledo in Ohio during the 1970s, I witnessed a huge murder of crows enacting their elaborate ritual to pick a new leader. I stood still for over two hours watching and taking pictures. An obviously old crow was in the center of the circle and others would dash in and peck at the old bird. They were making the eeriest cawing sounds and shrieks. One of the most profound and fascinating interactions I have ever witnessed. Then I did research and found what matched what I had seen on the campus grounds.

I have studied and made friends with crows since.

My daughter in California meets crows as she walks dogs in the desert alone. The crows figured out she would not let her dogs bother them. The crows fly ahead of her and make different calls to her. If a stranger, especially a man, is ahead of her, they swoop near her head with a particular caw and warn her. She then takes a different path to avoid the strangers.

I lived in Santa Barbara for a couple decades and then in Santa Ynez, Monterrey, and Sonora. I have read the Independent ever since. Wouldn’t miss the Angry Poodle for anything; I send Nick Welch’s columns to friends here and abroad.

Thank you all for producing a factual, honest newsletter. I only listen or read NPR, BBC, and The Santa Barbara Independent. USA news media is too rabid, frantic, loud, and controlled. Not to mention, ridiculous.