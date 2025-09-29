CDC Expands Listeria Outbreak to Include More Prepared Meals

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Listeria infections has been updated and expanded: https://www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/chicken-fettuccine-alfredo-06-25/index.html

Key Points:

Three additional illnesses and one additional death have been reported in this outbreak.

Another product has been added to this outbreak. FreshRealm held beef meatball marinara linguine meals after the company performed tests that found the same outbreak strain of Listeria as the other products recalled on June 17, 2025.

Pasta that was used in the beef meatball marinara linguine meals has also tested positive for Listeria, but additional information is pending to determine if it is the same strain making people sick.

On Sept 25, 2025, FreshRealm held linguini pasta used in certain meal products. These products should no longer be available for sale but may still be in your fridge or freezer.

See the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Public Health Alert for more details.

What You Should Do:

Do not eat affected foods.

Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the affected foods. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

If you are pregnant, 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating the affected foods Pregnant women: Fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Your illness may be mild, but Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Other people may have: Headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

Listeria is especially harmful to people aged 65 or older, women who are pregnant, or people with weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis. Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. For more information about Listeria, see the Listeria page.



If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

