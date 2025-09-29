Santa Barbara County Voters to Receive Voter Information Guides and Encouraged to Verify Registration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Registered voters throughout Santa Barbara County are now receiving their official Voter Information Guides in the mail, with delivery expected by the end of September. Each voter will receive two guides: one issued by the State of California and one from the County of Santa Barbara.

The State Voter Information Guide includes impartial analyses of statewide ballot measures, potential costs to taxpayers prepared by the Legislative Analyst’s Office, arguments for and against each measure, and the full text and summaries prepared by the Attorney General or Legislature.

The County Voter Information Guide provides a sample of the voter’s ballot, instructions for completing it, and information on polling place locations and hours.

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland reminds voters that the arrival of these guides is also a timely opportunity to ensure their voter registration is current.

“Voting should be simple, but with all the conflicting information out there, it can sometimes be confusing. Registering to vote or verifying that your voter registration is valid helps ensure a smooth voting experience,” Holland said.

California’s Statewide Special Election is Tuesday, November 4, 2025. To be eligible to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years of age on election day.

Voters can verify their registration status, including residence and mailing addresses, at:

To register or update voter registration, eligible citizens can visit registertovote.ca.gov. Applications are also available at most post offices and can be returned postage free, to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Santa Barbara County Elections can be reached at sbcvote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.