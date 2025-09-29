Santa Barbara Litigation Attorney Jasper L. Ozbirn Expands Mediation Practice

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. (September 29, 2025)—Litigation and mediation attorney Jasper L. Ozbirn has expanded his mediation practice. His clients are primarily in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo counties. He is available to mediate cases in California and beyond, both in person and remotely.

Ozbirn, who has more than 15 years of experience, handles both litigation and mediation cases involving partnership and business conflicts, real estate disputes, estate and family matters, water law, personal injury and insurance claims, and complex commercial negotiations.

Ozbirn represents both business and individual plaintiffs and defendants. He has successfully facilitated settlements in multimillion-dollar cases and helped parties navigate complex disputes.

With an LL.M. from Pepperdine University’s Straus Institute, consistently ranked as the number one Dispute Resolution program in the country, a J.D. with Distinction from McGeorge School of Law, and years of legal and mediation experience, he is known for combining legal knowledge with practical negotiation skills.

“In my 50+ year career, I have encountered hundreds of lawyers litigating everything from criminal prosecutions to environmental disasters to bank fraud,” says Barry Cappello, managing partner at Cappello & Noël, LLP. “Jasper stands out as a passionate advocate for practical, intelligent solutions.”

Ozbirn is admitted to the State Bar of California and federal district courts in the Central and Eastern Districts of California. He is a member of the Santa Barbara Bar Association, Los Angeles County Bar Association, Ventura County Bar Association, Tuolumne County Bar Association, and San Luis Obispo County Bar Association.

Ozbirn serves as a court-appointed Settlement Officer of the Los Angeles County Superior Court through its Resolve Law program and the Santa Barbara County Superior Court through CMADRESS and CADRe (both alternative dispute resolution programs). He volunteers on the California Lawyers for the Arts Mediation Panel.

For more information and to contact Ozbirn, go to http://www.ozbirnlawandmediation.com.