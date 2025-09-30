Since the Charlie Kirk killing, the “Christian nation” establishment has stepped up advocacy for traditional heterosexual marriage and male headship. In order to encourage “biblical family values,” they promote home schooling in preference to more open and diverse public education They oppose government welfare programs, comprehensive sex education, women’s and LGBTQ+ rights. They also have been critical of past efforts to achieve racial justice. They support harsh criminal justice policies consistent with “biblical justice.” The Christian nation establishment wants to interpret the First Amendment’s freedom of religion as privileging Christianity rather than guaranteeing religious pluralism.

What the Christian nation forgets is that Jesus’ ministry was first and foremost anti-establishment. He condemned the Pharisees, scribes, and priests for focusing on ritual purity while neglecting justice, mercy, and compassion. He exposed corruption. He elevated women. His ministry urged love for enemies — not revenge — and he rejected traditional hierarchies of wealth and power. To sum up, Jesus placed a direct relationship with God above institutionalized religion. He had a radically different version of God’s Kingdom than the one too often (not always) preached by the Christian nation establishment.

The purpose of this letter regarding a proposed Christian nation is to advise caution. Our country’s pledge reads, “one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.” It does not read “liberty and justice for all as long as you live and believe exactly as the way we do.”

Growing up in the 1940s and 1950s, we began every school day with prayer. Much of what I hear today regarding the Christian nation is far different from what I learned back then at home and in Sunday school. Let’s never forget that there is always room for differences but, regardless of our religion, we are all brothers and sisters!