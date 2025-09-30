Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Invests in Colonoscopy Support Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – In the first six months of 2025, fourteen patients from Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) received free colonoscopies, thanks to support from the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and its partners, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and Sansum Clinic Gastroenterology, now part of Sutter Health. In 2024, 29 SBNC patients received colonoscopies through this program.

Sansum Clinic GI offers eligible SBNC patients a reduced colonoscopy rate of $500 and underwrites $250 of that cost. The Cancer Foundation, through Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, covers the remaining $250, so patients receive the colonoscopy for free. Funding is provided by the Cancer Foundation’s Scott D. Smith Memorial Fund, which was established by Mr. & Mrs. P. Gene Smith in 1999 following Scott’s colon cancer diagnosis at an early age.

SBNC patients who receive this financial support must have a positive stool test, deeming them at risk of colorectal cancer. SBNC identifies eligible patients and coordinates directly with Ridley-Tree Cancer Center for financial support; no application is needed.

“Cost should never be a barrier to early detection,” said Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. “This partnership program helps expand access to essential cancer screenings for uninsured members of our community.”

Medical experts, including the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, strongly recommend colorectal cancer screening beginning at age 45. While stool-based tests are a simple and affordable first step, it is recommended that patients who receive a positive result follow-up with a colonoscopy—the gold standard for detecting colorectal cancer. Colonoscopies allow physicians to view the colon and rectum, remove polyps, and perform biopsies.

Detecting cancer early through these screenings significantly improves outcomes. According to the American Cancer Society, the 5-year relative survival rate for localized colon cancer is 91%, but if the cancer spreads outside the colon, that relative survival rate drops to 73%.

Unfortunately, without insurance, colonoscopies are often unaffordable. This local partnership program makes the procedure more accessible to uninsured patients who would otherwise be unable to afford it.

To learn more about colon cancer screening and early detection, visit https://infoguides.ridleytreecc.org/colorectalcancer

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The Cancer Foundation is an independent nonprofit and the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. The Foundation strives to ensure that Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has the necessary means to positively impact patients on a daily basis while also providing funding to local organizations that offer additional services and care to patients. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Instagram and Facebook.