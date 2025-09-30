Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – September 30, 2025 – El Encanto, the historic landmark perched in the hills of Santa Barbara’s Riviera district, is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Joel Viehland as Executive Chef. In his role, Viehland oversees all of the hotel’s culinary experiences, including The Dining Room and Terrace with sweeping ocean views, the bar program, weekend brunch, in-room dining, and special events, bringing a fresh vision to one of Santa Barbara’s most beloved destinations.

Viehland’s menus celebrate the abundance of the Central Coast, sourcing from trusted local purveyors such as Stephanie Fish and Autonomy Farms. His philosophy emphasizes seasonality, preservation, and bold yet nourishing flavors, creating dishes that connect guests to the land and sea around them.

Guests can look forward to a menu that balances familiar favorites with inventive, seasonal offerings. Signature dishes like the Wagyu Burger with basil aioli, agro-dolce peppers, and provolone on brioche remain, alongside thoughtfully crafted seasonal dishes such as:

· Anchovy Toast — salsa verde, tomato estratto

· English Pea & Burrata Tartine — mint salsa verde

· Caviar Tater Tot — crème fraîche

· Santa Barbara Tilefish — dried fermented plum, currants

· Santa Barbara Uni — valentine pomelo, sea trout roe

· Diver Scallop — yuzu kosho, green coriander, habanada pepper

Menus will continue to rotate seasonally, ensuring that guests experience both the dishes they know and love, and new creations inspired by the freshest ingredients of the Central Coast.

A Chicago native raised in Milwaukee, Viehland studied at Johnson & Wales University before training with Tom Colicchio at Gramercy Tavern and Katy Sparks at Quilty’s in New York. He later cooked in New Orleans with Donald Link, Emeril Lagasse, and Susan Spicer, and spent a formative period at René Redzepi’s Noma in Copenhagen, where he refined techniques in fermentation, foraging, and flavor precision.

Viehland went on to national acclaim in Connecticut as founding chef of Community Table, where he earned three James Beard Award nominations and was named Best Small Town Chef by Cooking Light. He later opened The Pine Leaf Cafe and Swyft, before relocating to California in 2024 to lead the opening of Little Mountain in Montecito. He joined El Encanto in summer 2025, marking a new chapter in the hotel’s storied culinary legacy.

“Santa Barbara has one of the most inspiring culinary landscapes in the country,” said Chef Viehland. “At El Encanto, I want to highlight the ingredients, farmers, and fishermen of this region while offering dining experiences that feel soulful, thoughtful, and memorable.”

“At El Encanto, the ingredients drive the menu, and Chef Joel’s expertise allows us to truly showcase the bounty of the Central Coast,” said Gary Obligacion, General Manager. “His creativity and focus on seasonality elevate the guest experience and reinforce our commitment to extraordinary cuisine and hospitality.”

With Chef Viehland at the helm, El Encanto continues to build its reputation as an iconic destination for inspired cuisine, timeless hospitality, and breathtaking views.

For more information and to book reservations, please visit http://www.elencanto.com.

About El Encanto

Located in the hills of Santa Barbara’s American Riviera, El Encanto is the city’s most iconic luxury hideaway. A member of Leading Hotels of the World and managed by Rebel Hotel Company, the Forbes Five-Star retreat offers 90 individually styled California bungalows and suites set across seven acres of terraced gardens with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Guests enjoy a zero-edge outdoor pool, boutique spa, and access to bicycles, fitness classes, and wellness amenities. El Encanto’s signature restaurant, The Dining Room and Terrace, features fresh, seasonal cuisine inspired by the Central Coast and served with sweeping ocean views. Additional offerings include a private Wine Room for intimate events, in-room dining, and live music experiences. The property also boasts nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, ideal for weddings, social gatherings, and executive retreats. Pet-friendly, ADA accessible, and minutes from downtown Santa Barbara, El Encanto remains a serene and storied escape for both visitors and locals. For more information or reservations, visit elencanto.com.