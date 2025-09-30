County Behavioral Wellness Invites the Community to Join 2025 Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness invites the community to join together this Saturday, October 4, for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Goleta Beach Park.

The Out of the Darkness Walk is a moving and unifying event where friends, families, coworkers, and neighbors walk side by side to honor loved ones lost, support those who struggle, and raise awareness that hope and help are always available.

Suicide remains a critical public health issue, claiming more than 47,000 lives annually in the United States — including over 4,000 in California and 37 here in Santa Barbara County in 2024. Events like this walk provide a powerful reminder that no one is alone and that together, we can build a stronger, more resilient community.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Location: Goleta Beach Park

Goleta Beach Park Check-in: 9:00 a.m. (community resources & information available)

9:00 a.m. (community resources & information available) Walk begins: 10:00 a.m.

Registration is free and open to all. Whether you walk individually, with a friend, or form a team, your presence makes a difference. Sign up today and be part of bringing mental healthout of the darkness and into the light of hope.

Register here today!

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, help is available:

The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line is available at 888-868-1649 .

is available at . Call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255

Text TALK to 741741

Visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

To learn more about County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness.