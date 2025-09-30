Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA – September 2025 – This summer marked another season of growth, adventure, and celebration for REACH. Fellows toured colleges across California, trekked into the Sierra Nevada on a record four backpacking trips, and immersed themselves in the cultures of Bolivia and Guatemala. Together, these experiences embody REACH’s mission: preparing first-generation students to thrive in higher education while cultivating the resilience, leadership, and vision necessary to succeed in life.

College Tours: Discovering Futures, Building Confidence

For rising seniors, college tours provided an inspiring gateway to higher education. Fellows traveled to Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Bay Area, visiting universities, staying in campus housing, and engaging directly with enrolled students, alumni, and staff.

The tours weren’t limited to classrooms and dorms. Fellows practiced independent navigation by using public transportation to explore local neighborhoods, from Little Tokyo and Chinatown to San Francisco’s Mission District and iconic landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge. Each trip concluded with intentional time for reflection and community, helping Fellows translate what they saw into goals for their senior year and beyond.

Backpacking: A Record Four Expeditions Into the Wild

This year, REACH expanded its backpacking program to four separate eight-day expeditions — the most in our history. Graduating seniors laced up their boots and set out across the Sierra Nevada, trekking through the John Muir, Ansel Adams, and Dinkey Lakes Wilderness areas.

For many Fellows, this was their first time experiencing snow, sleeping under the stars, or leading their peers on independent student travel hikes. Through challenges like steep climbs, unpredictable weather, and even swarms of mosquitoes, Fellows discovered the strength they didn’t know they had. Guided circles each evening provided space for gratitude, reflection, and connection, turning physical endurance into emotional growth.

Cultural Immersions: Broadening Horizons in Bolivia and Guatemala

For Fellows completing their first year of college, the culminating trips to Bolivia and Guatemala offered opportunities to step beyond their comfort zones in new and powerful ways. Fellows spent 18 days traveling through Bolivia and Guatemala.

In Bolivia, Fellows deepened their understanding of indigenous resilience, social and environmental justice, and cultural identity. Highlights included living with Aymara host families, collaborating with Teatro Trono, learning from youth-led movements, trekking through the Andes, and exploring historical sites like Tiwanaku and Potosí’s mines. Fellows returned home with lasting connections, new perspectives, and a broader sense of their place in the global community.

In Guatemala, Fellows lived with host families in rural communities, learning from artisans who preserve centuries-old weaving traditions and from educators who expand access to opportunities. Highlights included exploring the ruins of Tikal, visiting the villages of Lake Atitlán, engaging with community leaders about the lasting impact of the civil war, and cooking traditional dishes alongside their hosts. Fellows returned home with lasting connections, greater cultural awareness, and a deeper appreciation of Guatemala’s rich heritage and resilience.

Looking Ahead: Expansion Continues

As REACH enters its final phase of expansion, the program is preparing to add another milestone: a domestic culminating trip next summer, designed to complement the international experiences. This addition will ensure that Fellows have diverse opportunities to explore culture, resilience, and identity abroad and closer to home.

At the same time, REACH is preparing for a busy fall semester. We are recruiting students for Cohort 2026, which will begin their journey in Spring 2026. Our current Seniors will engage in college essays, applications, financial aid workshops, and a senior retreat, while Fellows in their first year of college will participate in college success and leadership development programming, including a rock climbing expedition in Joshua Tree.

“Every year we grow, not just in numbers but in impact,” said Raúl Aguilera, Executive Director of REACH. “This summer we broke new ground — adding a fourth backpacking trip, reaching more students, and preparing for a new domestic culminating trip. Our Fellows are showing us that when you combine opportunity with community, there’s no limit to what they can achieve.”

About REACH

REACH empowers first-generation, low- to mid-income students in Santa Barbara County to succeed in higher education by combining academic preparation, outdoor adventure, and personal development. Through mentorship, experiential learning, and community support, REACH equips students with the skills, confidence, and resilience to thrive in college and beyond.

None of these milestones would be possible without the generosity of donors and community partners. To learn more or get involved, visit http://www.reachfellowship.org or contact Raúl Aguilera at 805-467-8510 or raul@myreachnetwork.org. Together, we can ensure that more first-generation students explore, grow, and REACH New Heights.