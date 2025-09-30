Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara Receives Multiple NAHRO Awards of Merit and Excellence Nomination

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(LOMPOC, Calif.) – The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara (HASBARCO) is proud to announce that it has been recognized with multiple Awards of Merit from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) for its innovative and impactful projects. In addition, HASBARCO’s pioneering work in Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) has earned a prestigious nomination for the NAHRO Award of Excellence.

Award of Merit: Escalante Meadows – Community Revitalization and Local Employment

Escalante Meadows stands as a model for how affordable housing can revitalize a community. From demolition in 2022 to completion in 2024, the project transformed the former Guadalupe Ranch Acres into 80 elegant units and a community center. Notably, the project prioritized local hiring and Section 3 employment, providing jobs and new skills to over 120 community members. The result is a vibrant, dignified living environment that uplifts families and strengthens the local economy.

Award of Merit: Cypress & 7th Street – Safe, Sustainable, and Inclusive Housing The Cypress and 7th Street development in Lompoc delivers more than just shelter. With 15 one-bedroom units, the project features GreenPoint Rated sustainability, solar power, advanced insulation, and compliance with the latest fire and seismic codes. The design incorporates CPTED principles, including secure access, well-lit areas, and landscaping that enhances both safety and aesthetics. This project exemplifies HASBARCO’s commitment to providing high- quality, sustainable homes for those in need.

Award of Merit: Buena Tierra – Transformative Supportive Housing Buena Tierra, developed through California’s Project Homekey, offers 60 fully furnished studio units for formerly homeless individuals in Goleta. The program pairs housing with intensive on-site services, including clinical case management, life skills training, employment support, and health and wellness programs. Residents are welcomed with thoughtfully prepared homes and individualized support, helping them move from crisis to stability and self-sufficiency. Buena Tierra’s success is celebrated through resident milestones and a culture of care and accountability.

Award of Merit & Award of Excellence Nominee: Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) HASBARCO’s innovative CPTED initiative integrates discreet physical changes—such as native cacti barriers, modern enclosed dumpsters, improved lighting, and unobtrusive surveillance—across its properties to reduce crime and enhance quality of life. These efforts have led to immediate reductions in illegal dumping, vandalism, and traffic hazards, while fostering a sense of safety and community ownership. The CPTED program’s success and positive impact have earned HASBARCO a nomination for NAHRO’s Award of Excellence.

“These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to providing safe, dignified, and supportive housing for all residents of Santa Barbara County,” said HASBARCO Executive Director, Bob Havlicek. “We are honored to be recognized by NAHRO and remain dedicated to innovation and excellence in affordable housing.”

ABOUT HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA (HASBARCO)

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara was formed in 1941 by Resolution of the County Board of Supervisors. The Board appoints the Housing Authority’ seven-member Board of Commissioners, although it operates as a stand-alone public agency. In furtherance of its mission, the Housing Authority has an associated 501c3 nonprofit, Surf Development Company. HASBARCO currently owns and manages more than 1,450 affordable rental housing units in Santa Barbara County, including six permanent supportive housing developments. The Housing Authority also administers the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and other types of rental assistance. For more information, go to http://www.hasbarco.org/.

About NAHRO:

The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) is a professional membership organization representing over 20,000 housing and community development agencies and professionals across the country. The organization is committed to creating affordable housing and vibrant communities through advocacy, professional development, and national recognition programs.