Blind Fitness and Braille Institute Celebrate White Cane Awareness Day with Community Walk

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — September 30 2025 — Blind Fitness invites the Santa Barbara community to join in celebrating National White Cane Awareness Day on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Skater’s Point Skate Park, 100 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara.

For people who are blind or have low vision, the white cane is more than just a tool—it is a powerful symbol of freedom, independence, and safety. It enables individuals to travel confidently and live fully at work, at school, outdoors, and throughout their communities. White Cane Awareness Day highlights this essential role while educating the broader public about its true significance.

This year, Blind Fitness is proud to partner with The Braille Institute to make the event more impactful than ever.

Who Should Attend:

People who are blind or have low vision, along with their families, friends, volunteers, and community members who want to show support.

Event Schedule:

9:30–10:00 a.m. – Volunteer/participant human guide & blind sensitivity training

– Volunteer/participant human guide & blind sensitivity training 10:00–10:30 a.m. – Welcome circle & history of White Cane Awareness Day

– Welcome circle & history of White Cane Awareness Day 10:30–11:30 a.m. – Community accessibility walk through the Funk Zone

– Community accessibility walk through the Funk Zone 11:30–12:00 p.m. – Community connection & snacks

RSVP by October 9, 2025 to ensure participation.

“The white cane is more than mobility – it’s empowerment,” said Tania Isaac-Dutton, Executive Director of Blind Fitness. “By walking together, we honor independence while building awareness in the Santa Barbara community.”

For more information and to RSVP, visit: https://www.blindfitness.org/programs/white-cane-awareness-day-community-walk-101125

About Blind Fitness

Blind Fitness is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or have low vision through adaptive fitness, outdoor recreation, and community advocacy. http://www.blindfitness.org

About The Braille Institute

The Braille Institute provides free programs, classes, and services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, fostering independence and community connection. http://www.brailleinstitute.org