As of late September 2025, over 50 House Democrats have cosponsored H.R. 3565, the “Block the Bombs Act,” introduced by Representative Delia Ramirez (IL-03) on May 21. This bill would block U.S. sales of offensive weapons — including bunker-busting bombs, 155 mm shells, and other munitions — to Israel when used in violation of humanitarian law.

Yet despite the bill’s substantial support among Democrats, our own Representative Salud Carbajal has conspicuously declined to co-sponsor it. This raises serious questions for constituents who believe America’s foreign policy should uphold human rights, international norms, and accountability, not enable destructive violence abroad.

I respectfully urge the Santa Barbara Independent to investigate and publish a piece addressing this: Why has Carbajal not backed the Block the Bombs Act? Does he oppose certain provisions? Is he weighing political risks? What would it take — from constituents, from civil society, or from lead sponsors — to persuade him to sign on? Just as importantly, his statements about the resolution should be fact-checked for accuracy and presented alongside the perspectives of those who do support the bill, so readers can make up their own minds on a fair, factual basis.

As voters, we deserve clarity, not silence. Thank you for holding our elected officials accountable and helping illuminate where they stand.