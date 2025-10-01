Central Coast Leaders Join Statewide Movement for California Clean Air Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CENTRAL COAST – Communities from Monterey to Ventura are celebrating the eighth annual California Clean Air Day today, Oct. 1. The statewide campaign, organized by the Coalition for Clean Air (CCA), encourages residents and organizations to take simple, sustainable actions that improve air quality and protect public health.

“On the Central Coast, clean air is essential to everything from the health of our children to the success of our farms and the beauty of our coastline,” Aeron Arlin Genet, Director of the Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District said. “California Clean Air Day is a reminder that we all have a role to play. By taking the Clean Air Pledge, our communities are committing to protect this unique region and ensure a healthier future for everyone who calls the Central Coast home.”

This year, California Clean Air Day is marked by events throughout the Central Coast, including electric vehicle showcases, clean air workshops, and community activities. Residents are encouraged to take the Clean Air Pledge, joining tens of thousands of Californians in committing to small steps that collectively make a big difference for clean air and healthier communities.

“California Clean Air Day is about turning everyday actions into meaningful change,” CCA President and CEO Dr. Joseph Lyou said. “From the way we get to work to how we care for our neighborhoods, each choice adds up. What we do individually helps us achieve clean air collectively.”

Local celebrations began with an electric vehicle showcase at Santa Maria Fridays on Sept. 26 and another at the Port of Hueneme Banana Festival on Sept. 27. Today’s activities include Clean Air Workshops at the Isla Vista Community Center and a Sustainable Transportation Fair at UC Santa Cruz. The campaign will continue with Clean Air Day advocacy activities at multiple Ventura County schools on Oct. 2 and electric vehicle showcases at Ventura Harbor Village on Oct. 5.

About California Clean Air Day and the Coalition for Clean Air

California Clean Air Day, a project of the Coalition for Clean Air (CCA), is built on the idea that shared experiences unite people to act to improve our community’s health. By joining together for a unified day of action, Coalition for Clean Air can create new habits to clear the air for all members of California’s diverse communities.

CCA was established in 1971 and is California’s only statewide public interest organization advocating exclusively for improving air quality and preventing climate change. From creating the idea for California’s original Smog Check program in 1981 to ensuring the first national ban on the toxic dry-cleaning chemical “perc” to helping pass legislation to end the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035, CCA leads the way in advancing socially and environmentally responsible air policies nationally and worldwide.