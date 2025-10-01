Santa Barbara County Fire Department Launches Fire Prevention Week 2025: Focus on Battery Safety at Home

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) will observe Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 5–11, 2025, with a focus on keeping families safe when using rechargeable batteries and electrical devices. From e-bikes and scooters to laptops, power tools, and everyday electronics, batteries are part of daily life: safety starts at home.

Safety tips for residents

To reduce the risk of fire, SBCFD urges community members to follow these precautions:

• Buy from reputable sources. Choose devices, batteries, and chargers from trusted retailers and manufacturers. Avoid off-brand or counterfeit items, especially those sold online.

• Charge safely. Place devices on hard, nonflammable surfaces such as tile, metal, or concrete. Never charge on beds, couches, rugs, or other soft surfaces.

• Unplug once full. Do not leave items charging unattended, especially overnight.

• Watch for warning signs. Stop using a device or battery if it swells, leaks, gives off a strange odor, changes color, makes unusual noises, or becomes excessively hot.

• Store properly. Keep spare batteries in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight or extreme temperatures.

• Dispose responsibly. Do not throw batteries in the trash. Take them to an approved recycling or drop-off site.

Fire Prevention Week is also a reminder to:

• Test smoke alarms and replace batteries if necessary.

• Review and practice your home escape plan.

• Ensure your address numbers are clearly visible for first responders.