Thank you for the informative article about Dos Pueblos Ranch. The article reminded me of the sale of the Paradiso (formerly ARCO) property, which is also located on the coastal terrace of the eastern Gaviota Coast, near DP Ranch. The Paradiso property is approximately the same size (in acreage) as the ranch, and it has significant development rights. In 2021, it sold for $6.6 million.

The article also caused me to wonder if DP Ranch has been recently appraised by a qualified real estate appraiser, and if so, what the appraised value of the property is. Most land conservation organizations require an appraisal in order to determine the “fair market value” of a property prior to a conservation purchase.

Moreover, if the sale of DPR is completed for $62 million, which is almost twice the amount that the current owner reportedly paid for it a few years ago (https://www.independent.com/2025/03/12/dos-pueblos-ranch-up-for-sale-again/), and which is almost 10 times the last sale price of the Paradiso property, the DP Ranch sale at such a high cost will undoubtedly increase the asking prices for the other adjacent properties on the coastal terrace, including the property known as “Naples,” on which the Chumash community of Kuya’mu was located.

Those properties are also part of the cultural and ecological landscape that local nonprofit organizations have been attempting to conserve for many years. The current price of DP Ranch will make it more difficult financially to conserve those properties and their important cultural and environmental resources.