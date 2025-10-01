The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) 25th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (October 1, 2025) – The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) proudly announces its 25th annual Summit for Danny Community Climb, taking place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Elings Park. This milestone Silver Anniversary event invites families, friends, and community members to come together in one of Santa Barbara’s most scenic outdoor settings for a day of hiking, celebration, and community spirit; all while raising funds for CADA’s Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Centers.

The Summit for Danny was created in honor of Danny Bryant, the late son of Bob Bryant, whose tragic passing from addiction inspired Bob and Patty Bryant to take action. Their vision led to the establishment of the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Centers in Santa Barbara, which have since become a vital resource for young people and families struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges. Today, the Centers continue that mission, guiding youth and their families toward recovery, resilience, and brighter futures.

This year’s Community Climb offers two hiking routes: a family-friendly 2–3-mile trail and a more challenging 4–5-mile option. Following the hike, participants are invited to gather for a celebratory BBQ sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara, enjoy a live performance by the band A La Carte, and take part in special award presentations.

A suggested pledge of $50 for adults and $25 for youth (ages 8–18) helps provide scholarships for families in need. Children 7 and under may hike and eat for free.

Community leaders warmly invite everyone to be part of this inspiring day of hope, healing, and connection.

About the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center

Founded in 2001, the Santa Barbara Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center was established to offer outpatient services for youth in need. Since then, the program has expanded to include centers in Santa Maria and Lompoc, serving even more families across Santa Barbara County. These Centers have provided extensive support to over 9,000 youth aged 10-21 and their families, helping them overcome obstacles and work towards a brighter future.

For additional information or to register for the Summit for Danny Community Climb, please visit www.summitfordanny.org or contact Luna Shalabi, Development Manager, at (805) 722-1306.

About the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA)

Since 1949, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) has delivered programs and services focused on the education, prevention, and treatment of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions affecting youth, adults, and families throughout Santa Barbara County.

CADA’s commitment to provide a continuum of quality care in a safe and nurturing environment is supported by productive partnerships with local schools, community leaders, law enforcement, health care providers, other nonprofits, businesses, and the media. Working together, this powerful network helps CADA clients get and stay healthy and lead positive, productive lives that strengthen families and our community. Services are provided without regard to gender, gender preference, age, race, ethnicity, or national origin. No one is turned away for inability to pay. For more information, visit http://www.cadasb.org.

CADA has a remarkable standing among Santa Barbara’s more than 3,700 nonprofit organizations. Only 28, including CADA, have earned the highest designations from both of the nation’s top nonprofit rating groups. CADA has consistently held a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, the largest source of nonprofit data in the nation, and a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the most utilized evaluator of nonprofits.