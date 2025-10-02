Chumash Casino Resort Launches Annual ‘Project Pink’ Initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 1, 2025 – Chumash Casino Resort launched its annual Project Pink campaign today, Oct. 1, to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raise funds for a local nonprofit organization by selling pink-colored sweets, snacks and drinks throughout the resort’s eateries.

A portion of this year’s proceeds, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, will be donated to the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, which is supported by the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals.

“Project Pink has grown into a meaningful annual tradition at the Chumash Casino Resort, thanks to the incredible dedication and passion of our Food and Beverage team,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We’re honored to continue supporting the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, whose life-saving work impacts our community every single day.”

Some of this year’s new Project Pink menu items that will be on display throughout October in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case will be cherry blossom coconut cake, raspberry orange panna cotta, cherry limeade cupcake and chocolate raspberry cookies. The annual campaign’s popular returning standouts include funfetti pound cake, chocolate raspberry cake, red velvet cake, rosewater pistachio mousse, strawberry lemon crunch, and of course the campaign’s staples: chocolate molds of high heel shoes, purses and more. The special month’s featured cocktail will be the Prickly Pear Margarita, a pink-colored concoction described as a blend of watermelon, kiwi and bubblegum.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

“We are grateful to be chosen for the second consecutive year as the beneficiary of the Chumash Foundation’s Project Pink campaign,” shared Arie Dejong, Vice President for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital and Therapy Services. “This support will enable our team at the Breast Care Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital to continue the early detection of breast cancer that helps save lives in our community. Thank you to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation for this honor and for championing breast health and awareness.”

The Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, located at 351 S.

Patterson Ave. in Goleta, offers a variety of services, including 3D digital mammography, soft mammo pad, targeted ultrasound imaging, whole breast ultrasound screening, ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic biopsy, DEXA bone density scanning and more. For more information or to make an appointment, call 805-681-6459. To donate to the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals, please visit: https://www.cottagehealth.org/giving/now/#Goleta-Valley

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit http://www.chumash.gov.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is open 24/7 and is an age 21-and-older facility. For more information on menu items, visit http://www.chumashcasino.com/dining.