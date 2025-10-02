Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 2, 2025 – A San Bernardino woman recently had an incredible morning after checking out of her hotel room, winning an unforgettable hand on an Ultimate Texas Hold’em table and triggering a special jackpot worth $180,564 on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Chumash Casino Resort.

The guest, known as Adisa M. of Chino Hills, was playing the popular poker novelty game when she achieved a rare royal flush while betting on a special $2 side wager to qualify for the Multi-Progressive Table Games Jackpot.

“I was so excited, and I knew I had won, but I’m a quiet person,” Adisa said. “The guy next to me made more noise than me. He made all the noise for me.”

Adisa, who is a Southern California businessowner, says the money will go toward paying off her credit cards.

“I own a massage parlor in Malibu, and business has been bad since the Palisades Fire, where most of my customers lived,” Adisa shared.

Despite business being slow, she was more than generous on her big payday.

“The other players at the table each got $2,000 for being part of my hand,” Adisa said. “I gave them each a little more and the dealer $5,000. She gave me big money, so I gave her $5,000.”

There have been several notable table games and slot jackpots hit in recent years. About four months ago, a guest known as Jose P. of Los Angeles, hit the resort’s Bonus Spin Xtreme Power Up progressive jackpot for over $313,000 while playing Blackjack. In July 2023, a guest known as Don W. of Ventura County, took home the Multi-Progressive Table Games Jackpot for nearly $138,000. In May that same year, a Ventura County man, who preferred to remain anonymous, won a $556,000 jackpot on a slot machine, and then about a month later, that same man returned to hit a Chumash Casino Resort record $1.3 million jackpot at the machine right next to it.

As for Adisa, this won’t be the last time she visits Chumash Casino Resort.

“I go to Chumash every week,” she said. “I love the dealers and everyone is so nice. That’s the main reason why I go. Everyone knows each other; the dealers know the customers and the customers know each other. It’s like family.”

The Chumash Casino Resort’s Multi-Progressive Table Games Jackpot is a table games pit promotion that awards a guest the growing jackpot when they make the special $2 side wager and hit a royal flush on Three-Card Poker, Four-Card Poker, Mississippi Stud or Ultimate Texas Hold’em. The table games pit also features a Bonus Spin Blackjack progressive jackpot, which is currently over $215,000, and a Face Up Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot, which is over $278,000.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is a 21-and-over facility that is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The casino’s gaming floor is open 24/7 and features over 2,400 slot machines, 46 table games, poker, bingo, and weekly cash giveaways.