Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

BUELLTON, Calif. – On September 30, 2025, at 12:00 p.m., the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Buellton

Area and Coastal Division Special Services Unit partnered with the Lompoc Police Department to conduct a

special enforcement campaign in Lompoc, focusing on in-view traffic violations, criminal apprehension, and

the recovery of identified stolen vehicles.

More than 20 CHP personnel, consisting of patrol officers, K9 officers, commercial enforcement officers,

auto theft investigators and detectives, participated in the resoundingly successful campaign. In just several

hours, the campaign resulted in 49 citations and warnings, 18 commercial vehicle inspections, and five

vehicle impounds. One stolen vehicle and one stolen trailer were located and recovered. K9 officers made

one misdemeanor and one felony arrest, seizing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.

Buellton CHP commander, Lieutenant Jason Bronson, said “All the activity likely had many people asking

what was happening yesterday. I’d like to thank the Lompoc Police Department and our CHP Special

Services for their work and dedication to keeping our communities safe.”

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security.